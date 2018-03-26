Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The logo of Nissan Motor Co is seen at its showroom in Tokyo Photo: REUTERS file
business

Gov't asks court to fine Nissan over uncertified vehicle checks

TOKYO

In a rare move Monday, Japan's transport ministry recommended that a court fine Nissan Motor Co for failing to heed warnings last year to stop using uncertified factory staff to inspect its cars.

The ministry in September ordered Nissan to correct its business practices after the automaker was discovered to have violated regulations on final checks of new vehicles for the Japanese market, but Nissan ignored the directive for about three weeks.

Under Japanese law, the automaker could be fined up to 300,000 yen per vehicle affected.

As the ministry believes uncertified Nissan staff at a factory in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, carried out 107 final checks even after receiving the business improvement order, the fine could reach 32.1 million yen.

The Yokohama District Court will decide whether to fine Nissan for continuing to allow the vehicle checks by junior inspectors who had not finished the company's certification process.

The ministry did not file a criminal complaint against Nissan over the inspections.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa visited transport minister Keiichi Ishii Monday and was told verbally and in writing that the company would remain "under (government) surveillance for some time."

