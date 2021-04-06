Gov't to ask all broadcasters to check foreign ownership compliance

The Japanese government is set to instruct all broadcasters to investigate whether they are complying with foreign ownership rules after major broadcaster Fuji Media Holdings Inc said it may have been in breach in the past, the communications minister said Tuesday.

The development came as satellite broadcaster Tohokushinsha Film Corp, where Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son Seigo works, is set to have its license for a channel revoked in May after admitting it violated a rule under the law that requires less than 20 percent of voting rights in a broadcaster be controlled by foreign shareholders.

"We will send letters to request all certified broadcast holding companies and basic broadcasters confirm their status of compliance," Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda told a press conference.

Fuji Media Holdings, the parent of Fuji Television Network Inc, said Monday it made errors in calculating voting rights of its shareholders and mistakenly added a share of 0.002 percent to 0.004 percent held by a subsidiary between 2012 and 2014.

The company said it became aware of the possible foreign ownership violation in 2014, but did not make public the error, believing the correction involved was "minor."

The company is recalculating voting rights for the period when the discovery was made to determine whether foreign shareholders held 20 percent or more of the company, constituting a violation of the broadcasting law.

It said voting rights owned by foreigners stood below 20 percent as of September 2014 and has been under the threshold since.

Takeda said he has instructed ministry officials to thoroughly investigate the Fuji Media Holdings case. He declined to comment on whether the ministry will revoke its license, saying, "We have yet to get all the facts."

Japan's main opposition party demanded Fuji Media Holdings' executives, including its president, be summoned to the Diet as witnesses.

"We cannot overlook" if a law violation has been let go, Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters after filing the request summoning the executives with Hiroshi Moriyama, his counterpart at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

