Gov't to help aging operators of small firms to transfer businesses

The government will introduce tax breaks and other measures to help aging operators of small and medium-sized firms transfer their businesses to third parties in a bid to prevent them from closing down, sources close to the matter said.

The government plans to expand its current policy that focuses only on business transfers among family members. It hopes to ensure that such smaller firms, which make up more than 99 percent of all Japanese companies, maintain employment in regional areas and pass on manufacturing skills to the next generation, the sources said.

Around 2.45 million, or 64 percent, of those operating small and medium-sized firms will become 70 or older by 2025 and half of them have yet to determine who will take on their businesses, according to the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency.

If the businesses without determined successors close, around 6.5 million jobs and 22 trillion yen ($209 billion) of gross domestic product will be lost in the period between 2015 and 2025, the agency said.

The agency is considering tax breaks of 20 percent when the operators of such firms transfer their stocks to successors and providing subsidies when successors launch new lines of business with growth potential, the sources said.

It will make relevant requests to the Finance Ministry this month, before the ministry compiles in December draft tax reforms and the state budget for fiscal 2020 starting April, they said.

