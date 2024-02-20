Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to issue correction order over data rigging at Toyota affiliate

TOKYO

Japan's transport ministry is set to issue an operation correction order to a Toyota Motor Corp affiliate over engine data rigging, sources close to the matter said.

The ministry is considering revoking certifications needed for mass production of some engines by Toyota Industries Corp, the sources said.

Toyota Industries admitted in March last year to falsifying emissions data for its forklift and other industrial engines, leading to an investigation by a third-party panel.

The panel last month announced it had found additional instances of data manipulation at the company, causing Toyota Motor to suspend shipment of vehicles using the affected engines.

The ministry inspected Toyota Industries following the announcement.

