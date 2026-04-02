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The US-Israeli war on Iran has caused global oil and gas prices to surge Image: AFP
business

Greenpeace accuses oil companies of reaping Mideast 'war profits'

10 Comments
PARIS

A study commissioned by Greenpeace said on Wednesday that oil companies have been making more than 80 million euros a day in "war profits" in the European Union since the start of the war in the Middle East.

"If this level persists, the oil companies can expect additional operating profits of approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) for the month of March alone," the study said.

The study examined the difference between the price of crude oil and the price of fuel at the pump between January and February 2026, and the first three weeks of the war in March.

"The report shows that the rise in prices at the pump is far greater than that of underlying crude oil prices," Greenpeace said in a statement.

The increase in margins was much greater for diesel fuel than for petrol.

"Compared with the pre-war months, the oil companies earned a daily excess profit of 75.3 million euros from the sale of diesel fuel to cars and trucks," the report said.

"Petrol sales contributed 6.1 million euros per day."

Margins were expanded predominantly in countries with high purchasing power such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Germany, the report said.

In Germany, excess profits stood at 23.8 million euros per day, followed by France, at 11.6 million euros per day.

"Greenpeace France is calling on European governments to introduce permanent additional taxes on the profits of oil and gas companies, the proceeds of which would be used to reduce energy bills and accelerate European energy independence," the environmental group said.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering a regional conflict that has caused global oil and gas prices to surge and sparked fears of fuel shortages, especially in import-reliant Asia.

Last week, the price of diesel in France hit its highest level since 1985, surpassing the peaks reached after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Under increasing pressure, many governments have rolled out measures to limit the impact of supply difficulties and soaring energy prices.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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10 Comments
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Even Trump cannot control the power of the oil companies.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

World needs reliable energy to make economic growth possible, while the World also needs everyone, including the energy industry to be good environmental stewards

There is no choice, both needed for Global Security

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The rich get richer. The poor pay more.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

For once, I agree with Greenpeace. Not only oil, helium, phosphate, nitrogen, aluminum, airlines. Why does airlines get to increase fares by 300% whilst their fuel is hedged?

There is a lot of profiteering here, and they (gov, companies) are all using Trump as an excuse. You want to know why Spain (Sanchez) doesn't want to help? Repsol (a Spanish oil giant) is going from a $36 million loss last year to $1.5 billions profits this year.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Meanwhile the price of a barrel of oil moves up today.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Always been the case.

Even if fuel they're selling still comes from oil before price increases, fuel price rise immediately

And when oil prices decrease, the fuel prices do not reflect the oil price decreases

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Of course duh - why do ya trust oil companies

Where do ya think much anti-renewable energy propaganda come from? The tobacco companies?

That's why oil prices won't drop rapidly despite what some say

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sanchez's Spain (Repsol) is left, Macrons France (TotalEnergies) is centre left, with France joining China and Russia today to veto Bahrain's UN resolution to re-open Hormuz.

When you have Germany Greens attacking Tesla, you know the world is no longer truly how it is meant to be but how the elites wants it to look like, and don't forget it was Obama that did the deal with Iran as well.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

They are not wrong.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A study commissioned by Greenpeace said on Wednesday

Whatever Greenpeace wanted it to say.

Is it news?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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