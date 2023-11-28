GU launches collaboration with artist Fantasista Utamaro

GU, the Japanese apparel retailer with the brand theme “Tokyo to Soho,” has announced the launch of a collaboration collection with New York-based international artist Fantasista Utamaro. Items will be available exclusively at the GU Soho New York Store from December 9.

GU is a sister brand of Uniqlo, and part of the Fast Retailing Group, that delivers the latest in trendy fashion at affordable prices and reliable quality. The company opened its first pop-up store in Soho, New York in the fall of 2022, and established Global Product Development and Merchandising Headquarters in New York in September.

This collaboration between GU, which aims to be a global fashion brand originating in Japan, and Utamaro, who presents Japanese culture to the world through his art and unique worldview, arose from mutual appreciation of each other's concepts, and a shared approach of taking on global challenges. The collaboration concept of “What Sets You Free?” is a fusion of the “freedom” that is the origin of GU's brand name, and “freedom” from the creative slogan embraced by Utamaro.

The collaboration to be released on December 9 comprises two items, GU's popular heavyweight sweatshirt and Graphic T-shirt, with designs on the chest and back featuring anime and manga-style art representative of Japanese pop culture. In addition, store decorations and artwork commemorating this collaboration will be exhibited for a limited time until December 14. Further, as part of a participation-style, interactive art project, visitors to the store will be invited to write their answers to the question “What sets you free?” on a sticker, and affix it to a monument displayed in the store for the evolution of the artwork. We will give an original sticker to participants on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Utamaro said: “When asked what something is, most people will stop and think. In our busy everyday lives, taking the time to face yourself is not so easy. Nearly all our actions are determined by our objectives or living environment. ‘What Sets You Free?’ This collaboration incorporates a desire for people to celebrate themselves by deriving the answer. I'm very much looking forward to fusing my creative expression with the affinity I feel for the GU concept, and seeing what kind of chemistry we can create through artwork produced with the many ‘freedoms’ of customers.”

© Business Wire 2023.