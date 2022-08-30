H.I.S. to sell Huis Ten Bosch resort stake to Hong Kong fund

Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co said Tuesday that it will sell its entire stake in the Dutch-themed Huis Ten Bosch seaside resort in southwestern Japan to a Hong Kong-based investment fund for 66.6 billion yen.

The gain from the sale of its 66.7 percent stake in the theme park to Hong Kong private equity firm PAG is expected to help improve the balance sheet of the company, battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the remaining five shareholders of the resort in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, including Kyushu Electric Power Co and Kyushu Railway Co, said they will sell their stakes for a total of 29.2 billion yen to the operator of Huis Ten Bosch.

H.I.S. plans to complete the sale on Sept 30 and will record an extraordinary profit of 64.6 billion yen in its non-consolidated financial results for the year ending October 2022.

The resort will continue its operations under PAG. The fund, which has invested in the operator of theme park Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, managed $50 billion in assets for about 300 investment funds as of March, according to its website.

Later Tuesday, PAG said it has highly evaluated Huis Ten Bosch as it has high growth potential, while Katsuhiko Sakaguchi, president of Huis Ten Bosch Co, said, "We appreciate PAG's recognition of our efforts to date."

H.I.S. reported a record net loss of 26.9 billion yen for the six months through April, with demand for overseas travel plummeting against the backdrop of the pandemic.

In response to the huge loss, the travel agency said last week that it will reduce its capital to 100 million yen from the current 24.8 billion yen to improve its financial standing.

H.I.S. had planned to list Huis Ten Bosch on the stock exchange as early as 2021, but this did not come to fruition.

Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga, however, praised H.I.S. for its excellent management, saying that it "started in the red and grew (Huis Ten Bosch) into a company with value. If it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic, we would not be in this situation."

Huis Ten Bosch, which had opened in 1992, went bankrupt in 2003 as heavy initial investments weighed on its profitability. The resort's business has turned around under H.I.S after the travel agency decided to support its management in 2010.

The theme park is one of the sites set to host a casino as part of the central government's plan to construct so-called integrated resorts to stimulate the economy through the gambling industry.

