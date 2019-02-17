Half of Japan's regional banks to join hands in cashless payment

About half of around 100 regional banks in Japan will introduce a new cashless payment system developed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc starting in late March, sources close to the matter said.

The plan by over 50 banks to join the Tokyo-based bank's J-Coin initiative comes at a time the Japanese government is pushing use of cashless payments as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics approach, aiming to double digital payments to 40 percent of all transactions by 2025.

J-Coin transactions will be processed through a smartphone app using either a "Quick Response" two-dimensional barcode, a telephone number or Line Corp instant messaging app's personal number for identification.

Unlike prepaid smart cards which are currently more popular in Japan, the J-Coin service allows transactions between individuals and does not require dedicated readers at retailers.

While promotion of the service to visitors from abroad would depend on whether Mizuho can join hands with major providers of cashless payment services such as China's Alipay, J-Coin could be an attractive alternative for rapidly increasing foreign visitors as cash continues to be the most-used form of payment by consumers in the country.

The new service will initially be offered to individuals holding accounts at regional banks such as Chiba Bank and Nishi-Nippon City Bank, according to the sources. Mizuho Bank will launch the service on March 1, with regional banks following suit from March 25, they said.

Japanese home appliance retailers such as Bic Camera Inc and Yamada Denki Co will start adopting the J-Coin system in April, with other firms like East Japan Railway Co, convenience store chain FamilyMart Co and restaurant operator Royal Holdings Co considering joining them.

Hoping to accelerate the use of cashless payments and help cushion an expected impact of an upcoming tax hike, the government will give consumers using cashless methods rebates of 2 percent of the purchase price at convenience stores, or 5 percent at other small or medium-sized stores, for nine months after the consumption tax is raised from 8 percent to 10 percent in October.

