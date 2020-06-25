Half of telecommuters in Japan work longer hours than before pandemic: Rengo

A survey by Japan's largest labor organization has found that about 52 percent of respondents who have started teleworking due to the coronavirus pandemic are working longer hours, the union said Wednesday.
The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, said its online survey also revealed many people are not reporting overtime, highlighting challenges in the labor management of teleworkers.
"Workers and employers should thoroughly communicate with each other to set rules for teleworking swiftly," Rengo President Rikio Kozu said.
The survey was conducted in early June targeting people aged 18 to 65, who began telecommuting in April or later, after many workplaces introduced the practice to contain the spread of the virus. A total of 1,000 people across Japan gave valid responses.
It showed that 65 percent of those that worked beyond their regular hours at home did not report the overtime they worked, with many citing a corporate culture against reporting it.
Regarding expenses incurred by teleworking, including internet connection and mobile phone fees, some 66 percent said they pay them out of their own pocket, while 20 percent said they receive subsidies from their workplaces.
Asked about the benefits of teleworking in a multiple-choice question, about 75 percent said they can make better use of their time as they do not need to spend any time commuting.
As for shortcomings, 45 percent said they have trouble separating work from everything else, and 38 percent said they missed socializing with their bosses and coworkers.
Among those with children of school age, about 70 percent said they find it hard to telework, particularly those with preschoolers as they need to care for them and play with them.
Many schools and day-care centers were closed or inaccessible during the state of emergency, which was declared in April to contain the virus and fully lifted in late May, forcing many parents to look after their children at home while working.© KYODO
HAMBURGER
If this comes as a surprise it just means you know nothing about this country. I doubt if employees and employers alike have even noticed.
Yubaru
Not surprising, and I will bet many feel "guilty" because they are working from home and not trudging into the office everyday!
Probably think their bosses are literally checking to make sure they are doing something!
kurisupisu
967 deaths in Japan so far.
Not much of an epidemic really...
Toshihiro
I've been working from home since mid-March and I can confirm this for my workplace at least in the beginning. But the surprising thing I've learned is that our workflow when teleworking became more efficient since there were less useless meetings, people were working earlier and were less tired from commuting which surprisingly resulted in us spending shorter hours at work. I really wish we could stay like this even after this pandemic blows over, I'm really looking forward to this becoming the new normal
Mirai Hayashi
I did telework once and it totally wasn't worth it. I wound up working from 7am to 11PM.... I'd rather just come to the office and work a lot shorter hours