Hamleys opens its largest toy store in Beijing amid Christmas debate

British toy retailer Hamleys opened its largest store in the world in Beijing on Saturday, just two days before Christmas as debate played out over whether the holiday should be banned in the Communist country.
Christmas elves, a teddy bear parade and a curiously slender Santa marked the opening of the five-story emporium -- double the size of Hamleys' flagship London store -- in the capital's Wangfujing shopping district.
The launch comes two years after Chinese shoe company C.banner acquired Hamleys from its previous owner, France's Groupe Ludendo, for £100 million ($153 million).
"In China, the holiday is just for kids. It's a time to have fun and get some new toys," said Daisy Yan, one of the hundreds of locals that flooded into the store.
"This place is too expensive though. The toy car my son picked out costs 10 yuan more than most other stores," she told AFP.
A stuffed lemur had a 1619 yuan ($245) price tag and a Hello Kitty ornament cost a whopping 2208 yuan ($335). Hamleys bears engraved with "I love China" on one paw were less, at 129 yuan ($20).
The well-loved British toy retailer, founded by William Hamley in London in 1760, already has branches in the cities of Nanjing and Xuzhou in China's affluent eastern Jiangsu province.
It has been gradually expanding internationally since the mid-2000s, opening stores in Dubai and Moscow, among other cities.
While the practice of religion is tightly regulated in China, Christmas has emerged as a popular occasion for its increasingly affluent middle class to exchange gifts.
But according to reports this week in state media, families of Chinese Communist Party members and officials in southern Hunan province have been ordered to "resist rampant Western festivals" to focus on "building a socialist culture".
The news sparked heated debate on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where posts with the hashtag "Christmas Banned" received tens of thousands of views.
One blogger joked that China should instead embrace the festivities, and throw in a few extra days of public holidays for good measure.
Others questioned how far resistance against Western traditions should go: "Can we not wear suits? How about a ban on dreaming in foreign languages?"© 2017 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
Matt Hartwell
Guess if they want to start banning Christmas, we can start banning Chinese holidays in the West, starting with Chinese New Year.
Strangerland
Why? For what reason?
Midnight Sun Tribe
"we can start banning Chinese holidays"
... Try, and this might be difficult depending upon one's mental capacity, to separate the Chinese people and culture from the CCP. The CCP is an evil dictatorship that will engage in whatever capricious acts are viewed as necessary to bolster its existence and distract from its evil rule. I don't know what "we" you are speaking for, but in countries such as Japan, the USA, and Canada, people can and will celebrate Chinese New Year, as they should. There was no Christmas in the Americas before the Europeans rolled up... But it is as welcome as Chinese New Year or Hanukah or Tanabata wherever free people celebrate. Get a proper focus on the difference between governments, nationalities, and culture... And before you claim to speak for "the West," remember that you don't.
Matt Hartwell
Why should we? It's not a religious holiday we recognize, based on any religious story or myth, and it bares no relation to any national achievement, event or movement of significance to any Western country, such as labor rights, or women's suffrage. No war or military connections either. Its a wholly imported foreign holiday that boosts Chinese culture in the West and we promote it due to our support for diversity and multiculturalism, but if there is no good will or reciprocity by China to allow a Western Christian holiday, why should we continue to officially support it? Makes no sense to me.
I question the necessity of government support in terms of funding, time off work, helping with logistics (road closures), which no doubt impact productivity. Like I say, the first step is to withdraw official support. I don't see why tax money should be allocated to support it. We should use our resources to support Western traditions or traditions from other cultures in which there is a sense of good will and the willingness to share our traditions.
Never claimed to speak for the entire West, simply pointing out that its not Western holiday in any sense, which is entirely accurate.
Applies to both of us doesn't it.
Well we can send a message, that you reap what you sow and what goes around, comes around.