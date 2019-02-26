Haneda's international terminal to be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020

The international terminal of Haneda airport in Tokyo will be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 as part of large-scale renovations to cope with an increase in international flights ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

As Terminal 2, currently used for domestic flights, will also handle international flights following renovation work that will include the addition of custom and immigration facilities, the operator of the airport aims to avoid causing confusion among airport users by renaming the current international terminal.

In line with the move, the Tokyo Monorail Co and Keikyu Corp train stations currently serving the international terminal will be known as Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Station, while stations serving the domestic terminals will also be renamed.

The international airport in the Japanese capital has been undergoing a major upgrade in accordance with the government's aim of welcoming 40 million foreign visitors in 2020.

The government plans to increase the number of international flight slots from about 60,000 to 99,000 a year before the 2020 games.

© KYODO