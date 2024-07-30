 Japan Today
Harley-Davidson Japan searched over excessive sales quotas

TOKYO

The Japan unit of motorcycle company Harley-Davidson Inc. was searched by the country's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday for allegedly imposing excessive sales quotas on dealers in violation of the antimonopoly law, sources close to the matter said.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission suspects Harley-Davidson Japan KK in Tokyo insinuated there would be no renewal of exclusive sales contracts with the dealers if they failed to meet the set goals, leading some to purchase motorcycles for themselves, according to the sources.

The unit is also suspected of pressuring the stores to purchase unpopular models they did not want.

The watchdog believes the company has been regularly committing such acts against multiple dealers from 2020 at the latest, the sources said.

Harley-Davidson Japan said it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

The company does not operate its own stores in the country and only allows sales by retailers that have signed exclusive contracts. There are around 90 authorized retailers in Japan.

According to the Japan Automobile Importers Association, Harley-Davidson made up the largest domestic share of imported bikes in 2023 with 37 percent.

In 2019, the Japan unit of Germany's BMW AG was found to have imposed excessive sales quotas on dealers and forced them to purchase vehicles if they could not achieve the target.

