Head of Japan auto industry body concerned about potential chip shortage

TOKYO

The head of Japan's auto industry body has voiced concern about potential disruptions to the stable procurement of semiconductors and their impact on the sector amid tensions between the Netherlands and China over a chipmaker.

Some suppliers to Japanese automakers have reportedly been informed that semiconductor shipments cannot be guaranteed, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

"We understand it to be a situation that may have a serious influence on global production by companies," Masanori Katayama said in a statement.

The Dutch government decided at the end of September to take control of chipmaker Nexperia, a subsidiary of major Chinese electronics firm Wingtech Technology Co, based in the Netherlands, citing flaws in corporate governance.

The move was made "to prevent a situation in which the goods produced by Nexperia (finished and semi-finished products) would become unavailable in an emergency," the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs said in an official statement on Sept 30.

The Chinese government retaliated by restricting exports of Nexperia's products from the Asian country.

Although Japan's auto association did not specify which manufacturers may be affected by the dispute, Honda Motor Co is believed to use Nexperia parts in some of its products.

"We are looking into the matter, including whether we will be affected. There are currently no plans to suspend production at our factories," a Honda official said.

