 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Heineken said the US tariffs would have little impact on its business Image: AFP
business

Heineken sees beer sales dip but keeps profit outlook

0 Comments
Amsterdam

Dutch brewer Heineken sold less beer in the first half of the year, it announced Monday, as a slump in sales in Europe and the US failed to offset better performance in Asia.

Global beer volumes for the world's second-biggest brewer after AB InBev came in at 116.4 million hectolitres, compared with 118.2 million in the first six months of 2024.

This was also below the 117.0 million hectolitres expected in analysts' forecasts published by the company.

"Notable growth in Vietnam, India... and Mexico was more than offset by declines in Brazil, the US, and parts of Europe," said the firm in a statement.

The company, whose brands include Amstel, Kingfisher, and Savanna cider, maintained its full-year outlook for a gain of between four and eight percent in operating profits, its preferred metric.

Heineken Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink welcomed the deal clinched late Sunday between the EU and the United States that averted a possible trade war.

"I think it's good that the uncertainty ends that. Further escalation has been avoided. We have now clarity going forward for Heineken," he told reporters.

He said the impact of the tariffs -- a flat 15-percent rate for most EU goods into the US -- had already been baked into their profit forecasts.

Virtually all of its products -- 95 percent said the CEO -- were manufactured and sold in local markets, so tariffs do not apply.

"As such, the impact for us is manageable," he said.

Heineken said total sales were 14.2 billion euros in the first half year, compared with 14.8 billion euros in the first six months of 2024.

This was roughly in line with expectations.

The firm said this represented "organic growth" -- stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations -- of 2.1 percent.

Operating profits excluding exceptional items and amortisation -- the firm's preferred measure -- came in at 2.0 billion euros, fractionally above expectations.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo