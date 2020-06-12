Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Hello Kitty is everywhere in Japan Photo: AFP
business

Hello Kitty company gets new boss after 60 years

0 Comments
By YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
TOKYO

The founder of the firm behind Hello Kitty is stepping down aged 92 and handing the reins to his 31-year-old grandson -- the first change in leadership in the company's six-decade history.

Tokyo-based Sanrio, which created the ubiquitous pink-bowed character in 1974, announced on Friday that Shintaro Tsuji would retire as president and pass the torch to Tomokuni, who had been senior managing director.

Coincidentally, the new boss shares his birthday with Hello Kitty -- November 1 -- but is 14 years younger. He will become the youngest CEO of a firm listed on Tokyo's Topix index.

Shintaro's son Kunihiko died of heart failure in 2013.

According to the firm's official history, Shintaro Tsuji created the forerunner to Sanrio, called Yamanashi Silk Center Co Ltd, in 1960 in Tokyo.

It changed its name in 1973 to Sanrio and created its first character goods a year later, using Hello Kitty and the duo Jimmy and Patty.

The first Hello Kitty item, a coin purse, was merchandised in 1975 and the character has since adorned everything from bullet trains to handbags. Hello Kitty even has its own popular theme park.

To the surprise of fans, Sanrio said in 2014 the feline-inspired character was not actually a cat but a "happy little girl", sparking uproar from Internet users who spluttered: "But she's got whiskers!"

The change at the top comes at a difficult time for Sanrio, whose business has been declining for many years and has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to its results also published on Friday, annual net profits plunged by 95 percent in the 2019/2020 fiscal year. Sales were down 6.5 percent at 55.2 billion yen or $514 million.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel