business

Hirotake Yano, founder of 100-yen shop Daiso, dies at 80

OSAKA

Hirotake Yano, founder and former president of Japanese 100-yen shop operator Daiso Industries Co, died on Feb. 12 due to heart failure, the company said Monday. He was 80.

The discount retailer based in Hiroshima Prefecture, which has won over customers in Japan during its decades-long deflation, operated 4,360 stores in the country and 990 stores overseas, including Asia and the United States, as of the end of 2023.

After establishing Yano Shoten, a predecessor entity, in 1972, he opened first 100-yen shop Daiso business in 1991 in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture.

The first store outside Japan was opened in Taiwan in 2001.

Yano stepped down as president and was succeeded by his son Seiji in 2018.

