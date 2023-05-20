Hitachi and Toshiba win ¥124 billion order to build high speed trains for Taiwan

Hitachi Toshiba Supreme Consortium (HTSC), consisting of Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corp and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp, has been awarded the order to build 12 sets of new generation high speed trains (144 cars) by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC).

The contract is worth approximately 124 billion yen, the companies said in a statement.

HTSC will deliver the trains based on the most advanced N700S of Central Japan Railway Company. The delivery will begin in 2026.

THSRC started operation of high speed trains in 2007 between Taipei and Kaohsiung introducing Japan's shinkansen system. The new trains will enhance the capacity of passenger services. The 300-meter-long train will be put into operation at maximum speed of 300km/h.

The new high speed train based on N700S will be lighter and have better aerodynamic performance compared with the existing 700T. It will be energy efficient by adopting the compact traction system combining silicon carbide (SiC) device with blower-less cooling system.

The new train will be equipped with lithium-ion batteries (SCiBTM) to power the train at low speed in case of power outage.

Source: Hitachi

