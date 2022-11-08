Hitachi Rail to deliver new trains to ATM for Metro Milan

ATM has awarded a 368 million euros framework agreement for the manufacturing of new metro trains for the Milan metro, to Hitachi Rail. The award is part of ATM's massive investment plan to deliver an increasingly sustainable and technologically advanced public transport system.

The investment is made up of a framework agreement for the supply of 46 new metro trains. The first part of this agreement has already been committed for the delivery of 21 trains destined for line M1, worth 168 million euros.

The first metro trains are due to enter service in spring 2024.

The new trains will help further renovate the public transport network of the Lombardy capital city, offering passengers more modern, accessible and comfortable trains.

The state-of-the-art trains will have a new, fully accessible, design with an uninterrupted view from the front to the end of the service and a surveillance system providing real time video to the control room to improve security onboard. The train's lower noise levels will also help provide a comfortable passenger experience.

Each train will be 106.5m long, composed of six aluminum cars and will have the ability to reach a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The trains will also be equipped with integral air conditioning and the external sides have been designed to be especially resistant to vandalism. In line with Hitachi Rail and ATM's commitments to decarbonization and delivering sustainable mobility, the trains have also been designed to meet high levels of recyclability for when they reach the end of their lives.

The new trains will be manufactured in the Italian Hitachi Rail plants in Naples and Reggio Calabria.

Hitachi Rail is a global leader in the design and delivery of metro trains and systems around the world in countries including Italy, Japan, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

