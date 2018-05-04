Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Hitachi requests British PM's support for nuclear plant construction

0 Comments
LONDON

Hitachi Ltd has requested British Prime Minister Theresa May to provide support for the company's nuclear power plant construction operations in Britain amid swelling costs for a project in Wales, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Meeting with May at her office in London on Thursday, Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi requested more support from the British government, including direct investment, the sources said.

The Japanese maker of machinery and infrastructure systems had applied for a site license to build two advanced boiling water reactors on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales, aiming to start operation from the first half of the 2020s.

But the total cost of the project has ballooned to 3 trillion yen ($27.52 billion) due to increased costs for safety measures. Should talks between the parties prove difficult, Hitachi may withdraw from the project.

Hitachi acquired Britain's Horizon Nuclear Power Ltd in 2012 as part of boosting its nuclear power business abroad, and attention is focused on how much the British government and local firms would stake on Horizon.

In 2016, Japan and Britain signed a memorandum of understanding to closely cooperate in the nuclear field, a move that would help Japanese companies build nuclear reactors in Britain.

The memorandum covers four areas -- reactor decommissioning and decontamination, research and development, security and construction of new reactors.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo