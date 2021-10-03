Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hokkaido Air System takes delivery of third ATR 42-600

TOKYO

Hokkaido Air System’s (HAC) latest ATR 42-600 left Toulouse has arrived in Japan, with a brand new One World Alliance livery and using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The aircraft is the third ATR 42-600 that the airline, operated by Japan Airlines, has received since its first delivery in December 2019 and becomes the 14th ATR -600 to operate in Japan.

The ATR has proven to be successful in connecting communities across the Japanese archipelago, thanks to its effectiveness at taking-off and landing on short runways.

Another reason for the aircraft’s success in Japan is its fuel burn efficiency in a country which is extremely diligent in reducing its carbon dioxide emissions.

ATR aircraft burn up to 40% less fuel than a similarly sized regional jet and therefore emit up to 40% less CO2.

Further emission savings are possible by fueling the aircraft with SAF and ATR recently launched a project to fly an aircraft fuelled with 100% SAF. A demonstration flight is planned for Spring 2022 with a target of 2025 for the possibility of using 100% SAF on commercial ATR flights.

