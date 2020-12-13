Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda's UK output to resume on Monday after parts delays

LONDON

Honda said Sunday car production at its British factory will resume on Monday after transport-related parts delays halted output since Wednesday.

"Honda of the UK Manufacturing has confirmed to employees that full production operations will resume in all areas on Monday 14 December," the firm said in a statement.

Britain's major container ports have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted global trade, leaving containers in the wrong place and goods stacked up. That has been compounded by Christmas and goods being stockpiled before Brexit.

