Honda Aircraft Co unveils HondaJet Elite S

GREENSBORO, North Carolina

Honda Aircraft Co has unveiled its new upgraded aircraft, the HondaJet Elite S, at its first ever virtual product launch event themed "Innovation Continues: Elite S."

The HondaJet Elite S features several upgrades that expand operational capability and improve flight operation. The new avionics features of FAA Data Comm and ACARS replace traditional voice commands with text-based messaging to improve the clarity and efficiency of communications. Combined with the newly introduced Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS), the Elite S further reduces pilot workload and maximizes safety.

Taking the HondaJet's signature exterior profile to the next level, the HondaJet Elite S introduces new styling with exclusive paint schemes available in Gunmetal, Luxe Gold, and Deep Sea Blue. These new color options are topped off with a signature Elite S logo, with the bold red S and further customization available depending on exterior color selections.

While introducing the HondaJet Elite S, Honda Aircraft Company unveiled an Elite S with a special paint scheme, which represents the company's continued commitment to research and development of leading-edge technology to realize new possibilities and propose new value for business aviation.

"Since its introduction in 2018, the HondaJet Elite has achieved the best performance in its class while also being the most efficient, and with the new Elite S, we take another step forward in expanding the aircraft's capability," said Honda Aircraft Company's President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "As a result of the innovation, design and engineering on the new Elite S, we are once again setting a new standard in business aviation."

The HondaJet Elite S has inherited the aeronautical breakthroughs developed by Honda Aircraft Company, including the Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing, composite fuselage and a highly customized avionics suite. The aircraft continues to be the most efficient, quietest, fastest, highest, and farthest-flying in its class.

