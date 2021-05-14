Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda forecasts a drop in net profit for the year ahead and a stagnation in its operating profit, citing a global chip shortage and the rising costs of materials Photo: AFP
business

Honda's annual net profit jumps 44%

0 Comments
TOKYO

Honda said on Friday that its full-year net profit soared more than 40 percent thanks to cost-cutting efforts, shrugging off the negative impact of the pandemic.

But the company now forecasts a drop in net profit for the year ahead and a stagnation in its operating profit, citing a global chip shortage and the rising costs of materials.

The Japanese automaker posted net profit of 657.4 billion yen ($6 billion) for the year to March, up 44.3 percent, beating its own annual forecast of 465 billion yen.

Operating profit grew 4.2 percent to 660.2 billion yen "due primarily to control of selling, general and administrative expenses and cost reduction efforts," it said in a statement.

The company added there were "some unfavorable factors such as a decrease in demand due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of semiconductor supply shortages."

It forecasts consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year that started in March of 660 billion yen, with net profit at 590 billion yen.

The results come after the car giant said last month it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.

Its rival Toyota, the world's top-selling automaker, generated 2.25 trillion yen annual net profit.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the United States and China, they said.

Crisis-hit Nissan in the meanwhile narrowed its net loss to 448.7 billion yen, from a loss of 671.2 billion yen a year earlier.

A shortage in semiconductors used in modern vehicles has weighed heavily on the global auto industry.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog