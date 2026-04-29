Honda delays self-driving tech rollout to 2028 after halting U.S. EV plan

Honda Motor Co plans to delay the introduction of its artificial intelligence-based self-driving technology to 2028 from its earlier goal of 2027, a company source said, after canceling planned electric vehicle models in North America.

Amid a slowdown in the EV market, the second-largest Japanese automaker by volume announced in March the cancellation of development of three EV models in North America, where the technology had originally been planned for use.

As part of the revised plan, Honda intends to introduce the tech in hybrid vehicles, the source said. In Japan, it will be adopted in the hybrid version of its Vezel sport utility vehicle.

Honda has been developing technology to enable vehicles to travel automatically to a set destination on both ordinary roads and highways. It is slated to use onboard camera footage and other data, allowing AI to make driving decisions based on traffic conditions.

Competition in AI-based autonomous driving technology is intensifying at home and abroad. U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. has already put such technology into practical use, while domestic rival Nissan Motor Co plans to introduce its own in new models from fiscal 2027.

© KYODO