 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shinji Aoyama, Chief Director of North America Japanese automaker Honda, unveils its electric vehicle concept Space-Hub during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024. Image: AFP
business

Honda executive resigns over 'inappropriate conduct'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Honda's executive vice president resigned on Monday over "an allegation of inappropriate conduct", the Japanese automaker said.

The incident occurred "during a social gathering outside of work hours", Honda said in a statement without specifying what accusations were made against Shinji Aoyama, who is also the company's director.

"It is deeply regrettable that an individual positioned as a leader in the management of the company, and who is expected to set an example for the respect of human rights... has become the subject of an allegation of conduct contrary to these principles," the company statement said.

Honda declined to reveal details of Aoyama's conduct, citing privacy concerns for the victim, Kyodo news agency reported.

The firm's audit committee had investigated the incident and presented a disciplinary action plan to the board of directors, who were "scheduled to make a decision".

However, Aoyama submitted his resignation letter before the board had made any move, the statement said.

"The Company's Board of Directors has determined that it is appropriate for Mr. Aoyama to resign from his position," it said.

Honda President Toshihiro Mibe will voluntarily return 20 percent of his monthly compensation for two months due to "the seriousness of this matter", the company said.

"The company sincerely apologises for any discomfort caused by such conduct, and for the significant disturbance and concern it has caused to all stakeholders."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo