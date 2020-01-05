Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda eyes launch of level-3 autonomous vehicle in mid-2020

TOKYO

Honda Motor Co is preparing in mid-2020 to become the first Japanese automaker to launch a vehicle with "level-3" autonomous driving, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Level-3 autonomy frees up the driver to engage in different activities such as reading and watching TV. Honda's car is expected to offer such hands-off self-driving capabilities only in slow traffic on congested expressways, the sources said.

Audi AG already sells cars capable of level-3 autonomy in Japan with self-driving at busy times on expressways.

Honda's level-3 car will likely be introduced after Japanese automakers jointly test autonomous vehicle operations on public roads in Tokyo around July, they said.

In level-3 driving, drivers need to be available to take full control of the vehicle in case of emergency.

At level-4, no driver interaction is needed, though the controls are available. A level-5 vehicle will no longer need a driver, having no conventional driving outfitting such as a steering wheel.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

