Honda halts production at Mexico plant over chip shortage

Honda Motor Co has halted operations at a vehicle production plant in Mexico after a shortage of automotive semiconductors stemming from tensions between the Netherlands and China over a Chinese chipmaker.
It marks the first confirmed case of the dispute impacting a Japanese automaker. Honda has also begun adjusting production in the United States and Canada, with reduced output in the North American market -- its main source of profits -- potentially dealing a blow to its business performance.
The idled Celaya Auto Plant in central Mexico, which manufactures models such as the HR-V sport utility vehicle, has an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles.
Honda has declined to comment on the expected scale of production cuts or how long the shutdown might last.
The Dutch government decided at the end of September to place chipmaker Nexperia, a subsidiary of China's Wingtech Technology Co, under state control, citing flaws in its corporate governance.
China's government retaliated by blocking exports of Nexperia's products out of the country.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association last Thursday issued a statement saying it recognizes the situation "may have a serious influence on global production by companies."© KYODO
sakurasuki
Another reality showing Japan even well known as semiconductor in the past, currently need another countries to supply parts such as chip. Japan just can't standalone.
deanzaZZR
Here is another case of shoddy journalism. Is it lassitude or simply biased reporting?
Here is what Claude AI said about the seizure. "The Dutch government used the Goods Availability Act (Wet beschikbaarheid goederen or Wbg). This law was introduced in 1952 after World War II and had never been used before" ... "The law allows the Netherlands to intervene in privately owned companies in exceptional circumstances, such as if the government perceives a threat to the country's economic security or if it is necessary to ensure that critical goods remain available."
The crazy part is that Nexperia specializes in the production of legacy chips, not the cutting end type.
Desert Tortoise
A great example of why AI is full of hooey. The reason the Dutch government took control of Nexperia was to prevent the Chinese parent company was dismantling the company's European operations and moving them to China.
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/dutch-government-took-control-nexperia-over-fears-it-was-being-gutted-sources-2025-10-27/