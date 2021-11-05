Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Earns Honda
A man walks past the logo of Honda Motor Co in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Honda lowers profit, vehicle sales forecast over chip crunch

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Automaker Honda Motor Co lowered its profit and vehicle sales forecasts for the fiscal year, pointing Friday to shortages of computer chips and rising material costs.

Honda recorded a 31% drop in its fiscal second quarter profit, to 166.6 billion yen ($1.5 billion) from 240.9 billion yen last year.

Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.4 trillion yen ($30 billion).

Honda is among many global manufacturers hard hit by a shortage of computer chips due to disruptions related to the pandemic.

Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi apologized for the problem.

“We feel so sorry about all those people waiting eagerly for our cars,” he said, making a slight bow at a news conference.

Kuraishi said the supply situation was starting to improve, but the recovery in Honda production likely won’t come in this fiscal year. Honda plans to rev up production in the next fiscal year to make up for the loss, and the current problems won’t hurt investments in future technology such as electric vehicles, he said.

Honda expects a 555 billion yen ($4.9 billion) profit for the fiscal year through March 2022. That’s down 16% from the previous fiscal year, and lower than an earlier forecast for a 670 billion yen ($5.9 billion) profit.

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Cross Cub 110 motorcycles and Asimo humanoid robots, sold 917,000 vehicles in the July-September period, down from 1.25 million vehicles last year.

Tokyo-based Honda now expects to sell 4.2 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2022. It had earlier forecast sales of 4.85 million vehicles. Honda sold 4.5 million vehicles last fiscal year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog