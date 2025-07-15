Honda, Nissan in talks on sharing common auto software

Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co are in talks on sharing common basic software for advanced vehicle control in a bid to catch up with U.S. and Chinese rivals, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The two automakers aim to launch vehicles to be operated by the new software in the latter half of the decade, as competition for software-defined vehicles or SDVs is expected to intensify in the global auto market.

SDVs require vast amounts of data for their development and operation, giving carmakers that collaborate significant advantages in accelerating development and reducing costs.

U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc, as well as some Chinese automakers, are already leading the SDV race. Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp are also considering using common software.

The Honda-Nissan talks on software are the latest example of possible joint operations between the two carmakers, after they said in February they had terminated merger talks following Nissan's rejection of a proposal to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda.

Among other potential tie-ups, Nissan is in the final stages of talks to supply its U.S.-made pickup trucks to Honda, people close to the matter said earlier.

The two carmakers are also considering sharing chips, motors, and other vehicle components.

The two automakers have been looking for cooperation in software development and battery charging services for EVs since they agreed in March 2024 to start a feasibility study for such a strategic partnership.

Still, Honda said earlier it would roll out EV models equipped with its own software, starting from 2026.

