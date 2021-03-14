Honda of America plans to sell 2 fully electric SUVs in 2024

Honda has plans to sell two all-electric SUVs in the U.S. for the 2024 model year, and it soon will offer hybrid gas-electric versions of its top-selling models.
The announcements come as the automaker acknowledges it has work to do to comply with emissions-reduction targets that will be coming from the Biden administration, and a California ban on sales of new internal-combustion vehicles by 2035.
Honda of America sales chief Dave Gardner told reporters one of the electric SUVs will be from the Honda brand, while the other will be an Acura. Honda will offer more details later this year, he said.
Underpinnings of the new vehicles will come from a partnership with General Motors, while the tops would be made by Honda, he said.
As part of Honda's efforts to meet stricter emissions standards, it will reduce emissions from its internal combustion vehicles, Gardner said. Already the company has a hybrid called the Insight, as well as hybrid versions of its Accord midsize car, CR-V small SUV. Gardner said there will probably be one or two additions that he would not identify.
He conceded that Honda isn't leading the race to electric vehicles and wouldn't say when it will go all-electric. Honda is focused on being carbon-neutral by 2050 and is aware that President Joe Biden is focused on zero emissions, not just reducing them, he said.
“We've got to now focus all of our energies in this direction in order to meet timelines,” he said.
Honda has been a dominant passenger-car seller for decades but U.S. buyers are shifting toward SUVs and trucks. And it's also a large manufacturer of internal combustion engines, Gardner said.
“We're really good at a couple of things that seem to be going out of vogue today, so there's no doubt that we have work to start moving quickly in the zero-emission direction,” he said.
Honda is the latest automaker to announce battery-powered vehicles that will be sold in the U.S. market. The consulting firm LMC Automotive says automakers will roll out 22 new electric vehicles this year alone.
Last year Americans bought about 260,000 vehicles, only 2% of new vehicle sales. But LMC expects the number to hit more than 680,000 in 2022, passing a million in 2023.
Samit Basu
The first Honda based on a GM/LG platform.
This is how far Japan Inc has fallen behind.
CoffeeCrusher
I have my own research & reasons for thinking this: Honda and Japanese car makers are better off being "late to the party" when it comes to EVs.
There are other battery technologies held by the Japanese and USA which surpass any Korean manufacturers technology. In my own opinion: there is an unsaid technological war now regarding the EV automobile industry. Korean manufacturing is to not be trusted- I think it will be bad for business and international securities.
The more American and Japanese technologies and business can continue to develop their own EV/ carbon reduction models of cars the better the industry will be in the long term.
You can do it Japan and USA!
Samit Basu
@CoffeeCrusher
https://www.drivespark.com/four-wheelers/2015/nissan-electric-cars-could-use-lg-batteries-011341.html
"We have opened to competition our battery business in order to make sure we have the best batteries. For the moment, we consider that the best battery maker is LG." - Carlos Ghosn, Nissan President.
But Honda went with LG battery tech in this deal.
Sindhoor GK
@Samit Basu actually Honda has no deals with LG. it has deals with CATL.
Sindhoor GK
@Samit Basu i don't know about that 2015 article but Nissan Ariya's batteries are developed by Nissan together with CATL.
Sindhoor GK
@CoffeeCrusher well, Technology wise, Japanese Battery technologies are the best right now and will be atleast for the next 7-8 years, but you know the problem with Japan inc, Japan inc aren't good salesmen and fail to compete in cost effectiveness.
kohakuebisu
In the US, there are things called compliance cars, which are cars a manufacturer only makes to get the average emissions of its lineup within emissions standards. These cars will be made in small numbers and are not designed to sell on their own terms. I suppose the easiest way to make a compliance car is to rebadge one of someone else's models, possibly an EV that GM makes already....
Samit Basu
@kohakuebisu
GM pledged to sell only EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2035.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/business/gm-zero-emission-vehicles.html
@Sindhoor GK
This deal is an LG deal because GM's Ultium platform is a joint venture with LG and is 100% LG exclusive. So if Honda's using GM's Ultium platform, then Honda's using LG's battery.
Then how come European and American manufacturers don't use Japanese batteries.
socrateos
Doesn't Tesla use Panasonic?
Hillclimber
Here we go again. Correcting disinformation time....
Honda of America is not Honda Japan. Honda of America develops and produces its own models which normally aren't sold in Japan, and sells Japanese models alongside. Those unique US Honda models are built in the United States and elsewhere in North/Central America and it also spawned the brand Acura which is not sold in Japan. Equating this to "Japan Inc. falling behind" is about as far removed from reality as you can get.
Fixed it for you. LG supply batteries and the means by which to mount them. That's as far as their input goes. Making out like it's a 50/50 joint venture to produce the platform with GM is pure fantasy. Honda of Amercia chose to deal with GM to cut the time and cost it took to produce their own bespoke platform. All car manufacturers do this, even your beloved Hyundai/Kia (they're the same company just split to make out like like South Korea has more car brands that it actually does).
Two things, he said "for the moment", simply because cost wise Nissan had to make a decision to go with (shock horror) LG batteries at that point in time. Don't for a moment think they won't change OEMs at the first opportunity. Hey... at least they're not exploding Samsungs.
Secondly, that quote is from 2015, and Ghosn left in 2018. This part of his legacy has already been overturned.
This doesn't refute what Sindhoor GK said. He's right Honda (America or Japan) do not have deals with LG.
GM has the deal with LG, and Honda has a deal with GM. It's that simple. Trying to conflate it as Honda "directly dealing with LG for stock" is disingenuous. GM will supply completed platforms to Honda to add the rest of the compnents and body parts on their production line.
Samit Basu
@socarateos
Tesla used Panasonic because of the 10 year exclusivity contract it signed back in 2009 in exchange for investment and low battery prices. After 2019, Tesla is diversifying, where cheap models get Panasonic and CATL batteries while extended range models get LG batteries.
@HillClimber
That's what I am trying to do here.
So why couldn't Honda of Japan provide Honda of America with product it needed? Honda Japan couldn't.
Here is the cold hard reality.
.
And LG makes the batteries that go into badge-engineered Honda, it's that simple.
This is a badge-engineering deal; GM-LG vehicles manufactured at GM plants and have Honda badge slapped on them.