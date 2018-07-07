Honda, Panasonic eye battery development for electric motorcycles

Honda Motor Co and Panasonic Corp are considering jointly developing portable batteries to power electric motorcycles amid intense competition in the market for emission-free vehicles, sources close to the matter said.

The two Japanese companies will start with an experiment in Indonesia, where Panasonic's detachable, lithium-ion batteries will be used on Honda's electric motorcycles to test efficiency in running them, the sources said.

The Japanese government-run New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization has already decided to subsidize the project.

Honda is setting its sights on eventually using the batteries on its electric motorcycles currently being developed for the Japanese and other Asian markets, the sources said. The batteries could also be used as an energy source to power households.

Honda has been accelerating efforts to address the auto industry's shift to electrification, reaching an agreement with General Motors Co of the United States last month to develop next-generation electric vehicle batteries.

Panasonic, meanwhile, is also in talks with Toyota Motor Corp on the possibility of teaming up to develop and produce car batteries. The Japanese electronics maker is looking to expand its operations into new sectors as its home appliance operation faces fierce competition from Asian rivals.

