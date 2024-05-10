 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues an ambitious target of acheiving 100 percent electric vehicle sales Image: AFP
business

Honda posts record profit, issues cautious forecasts

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese auto giant Honda on Friday logged a record annual profit thanks to improving global vehicle sales, but issued a cautious outlook for the current fiscal year.

The company said net profit for the year to March soared 70 percent to 1.1 trillion yen on sales of 20.4 trillion yen, up 20.8 percent from the previous year.

Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues a target set three years ago of achieving 100 percent electric vehicle sales by 2040.

Its 2023-24 results come two weeks after it announced the largest automotive investment in Canada's history for a new $11 billion EV battery and vehicle assembly plant.

The company already has a partnership in electric vehicles with Sony, and is exploring collaboration with arch-rival Nissan as they face a "once-in-a-century" upheaval in the car industry -- a move analysts say is aimed at catching up with Chinese EV competitors.

On Friday, Honda said global vehicle sales were up, thanks largely to its vehicles' popularity in the United States.

Sales volume was down in China, however, while its motorcycle division's robust sales in India and Brazil offset falls in Vietnam.

Price increases and the weak yen boosted profits overall, Honda said.

For the year to March 2025, the company expects net profit to fall 9.7 percent to 1.0 trillion yen on sales of 20.3 trillion yen, down 0.6 percent.

Rising costs and changes to forex rates may put pressure on company results going forward, it said.

Vehicle sales in the United States and the Japanese markets are expected to grow, Honda said, but it predicted sales in the rest of Asia would ease.

Nissan on Thursday said it had nearly doubled its 2023-24 net profit, weathering challenges in the Chinese market, but forecast a dip of around 10 percent for 2024-25.

Toyota, the world's top-selling automaker, also posted a record annual net profit this week.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel