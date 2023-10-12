Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda E-Clutch Photo: Honda
business

Honda previews details of world's first Honda E-Clutch for motorcycles

0 Comments
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co has released on its website information on Honda E-Clutch for motorcycles, the world's first* automatic clutch control system for a multi-gear manual motorcycle transmission, enabling smooth starting, shifting gears and stopping without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever.

The Honda E-Clutch uses electronic control technology to provide instantaneous, fine-tuned clutch control for optimum performance in situations where the driving force changes, such as starting, shifting gears, and stopping, to achieve smooth starting, shifting gears and stopping more natural than a rider’s manual clutch operation.

To meet a wide range of rider demands, the clutch can be operated like a normal manual motorcycle gripping the clutch lever, even when the clutch is controlled electronically. This allows the system to be used by more riders of diverse riding experience and skills, who can concentrate on the fun of riding in more comfort.

As the lightweight and compact system can be installed without major changes to existing engine layouts, Honda plans to apply Honda E-Clutch to its FUN motorcycle models over time.

*according to Honda research

Source: Honda Motor Co

© JCN Newswire

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo