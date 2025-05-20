 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Honda logo Image: AP file
business

Honda pulls back on EV strategy for now and will push hybrid sales

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co said Tuesday electric vehicle sales were slowing in the U.S., prompting the Japanese automaker to scrap its previous goal for EVs to be 30% of its global vehicle sales by 2030.

Instead of the initial plan to invest 10 trillion yen in an electrification strategy through the fiscal year ending in 2031, Honda is reducing that investment by 3 trillion yen to 7 trillion yen.

Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe called the decisions “a switch in the planned course,” while stressing the long-term shift toward electrification remained unchanged, just pushed back in time.

Mibe didn't mention U.S. President Donald Trump. But Trump’s policies on tariffs, as well as his lack of enthusiasm for electric vehicles, have Japanese automakers scrambling to adapt.

“The environment surrounding the automobile industry is changing day by day. Uncertainty in the business environment is increasing, due particularly to the slowdown in the expansion of the EV market due to several factors, including changes in environmental regulations,” Honda said in a statement.

Mibe did not give a specific timeline for a new course for electrification. But Honda, which makes the Civic and Accord car models, will be more aggressive in producing hybrids instead, he said.

Honda’s auto plant in Marysville, Ohio, for instance, will be adapted to produce both EVs and hybrids under the new plan.

Mibe pointed to Honda’s motorcycle business as its core strength, as sales continue to grow in India, and Honda’s global market share was steadily rising.

Mibe also said the Tokyo-based automaker was working on the use of various digital technology to strengthen safety, including assisted driving that will bring deaths from traffic accidents down to zero, a longtime Honda goal.

Talks that began late last year to bring together the operations of Honda and Japanese rival Nissan Motor Corp, as well as smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp, in a merger, collapsed earlier this year. Mibe told reporters talks were still ongoing to have the three automakers work together on developing technology. He remained vague and did not say when a deal might be reached.

Nissan is sinking into losses, reducing its work force and shuttering plants. Its new chief executive, Ivan Espinosa, is promising a turnaround by speeding up decision-making.

Honda’s profit for the fiscal year through March slipped 24.5% from the previous year. But much of the negative impact is from external factors like tariffs and sliding sales in China.

“Honda’s profitability outlook remains robust, supported by cost-cutting initiatives,” said Aaron Ho, equity analyst at CFRA Research.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog