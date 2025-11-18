Honda recalls 256,600 Accord Hybrids in U.S. due to software error that may lead to loss of drive power

FILE - A Honda logo is seen on a Honda accord vehicle at a parking lot in Arlington Heights, Ill., May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

Honda is recalling more than 256,600 of its Accord Hybrid vehicles across the U.S., due to a software error that may result in sudden loss of drive power.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain Honda Accord Hybrids between the 2023 and 2025 model years. The error may cause part of these cars' internal software to reset while driving, increasing the risk of crash or injury.

To address the error, Honda dealers will reprogram the software free of charge. The NHTSA's recall report noted that owner notification letters are scheduled to go out on Jan. 5.

It's unclear whether the software remedy will be available before then. The Associated Press reached out to American Honda press contacts for further information Tuesday.

In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site or Honda’s recall lookup. Impacted Accord Hybrid owners may also contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

Honda estimates that 0.3% of the 256,603 Accord Hybrids it's recalling have the issue, which impacts the vehicles’ integrated control module central processing unit, the NHSTA's recall report notes. In a Tuesday statement, American Honda said that “improper software programming by a supplier" caused the error.

The automaker first received a report of the issue in March 2024, per the recall report, and investigated the issue over the last year. As of Nov. 6, Honda had received 832 warranty claims — but no reports of related injuries between mid-December of 2022 and the end of October this year.

