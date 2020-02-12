Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk

DETROIT

Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.

The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering. The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.

Honda said that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.

