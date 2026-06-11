 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda Recall
FILE - This is the Honda logo on a Honda Civic Sport Touring automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
business

Honda recalls more than 880,000 cars in U.S. due to a problem with rear suspension components

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Honda is recalling more than 800,000 vehicles because rear suspension components may fail and cause drivers to lose control, increasing the chances of a crash or injury.

American Honda Motor Co. said the recall covers certain 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, 2017-2023 Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Passport and 2014-2020 Acura MDX vehicles. The recall includes 880,514 vehicles that were sold in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

The problem centers around the rear subframe, which can corrode at suspension mounting points and cause the rear suspension to fail. Honda estimates that just 1% of the vehicles listed have the defect.

Honda has had no warranty claims and no reports of an injury or death related to the problem.

As a remedy, Honda and Acura dealers will inspect the rear subframe and install a reinforcement kit if necessary, or repair or replace the rear subframe components at no cost to vehicle owners.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 7.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's campaign number for the recall is 26V367000. Honda’s numbers for this recall are AOU and AOT. Vehicle Identification Numbers applicable to this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning June 10.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog