Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda recalls nearly 1.2 mil vehicles in U.S.

0 Comments
DETROIT

Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says if the rear view camera image doesn't display, it can cut driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8. It has no reports of any injuries.

Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting July 24.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo