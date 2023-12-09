Honda recalls over 1.13 million cars due to Denso fuel pump glitch

Honda Motor Co has filed a recall with the Japanese transport ministry for over 1.13 million cars, citing a fault in a fuel pump manufactured by Denso Corp that can cause unexpected engine failure.

The announcement is the latest recall resulting from the malfunctioning car part produced at Denso, with the affected number of vehicles reaching over 3.82 million units across eight automakers since March 2020.

Honda is recalling 25 models, including N-Box minivehicles, Fit subcompact cars and Step WGN minivans. The cars affected were made between June 2017 and September 2020, it said.

There is a potential for a bladed wheel inside the pump to become strained and unable to send fuel, which could then cause the engine to fail, the transport ministry said.

The U.S. unit of the Japanese automaker also said it is recalling 204 NSX sports cars for the same reason.

In recent years, automakers have been standardizing car parts beyond the bounds of models and makers, making a glitch in certain parts likely to result in a massive-scale recall, according to a ministry official.

