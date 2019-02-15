Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda recalling 437,000 vehicles in U.S. over fuel-pump issue

0 Comments
TORRANCE, Calif

Honda says it is recalling 437,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a fuel-pump issue.

The recall covers model-year 2016-2018 Acura MDXs, 2015-2019 Acura TLX V6s and 2015-2017 Honda Accord V6s.

The automaker says the vehicles' software needs to be updated, and in some cases, have their fuel pumps replaced.

That's because sodium particulates in some U.S. gasoline can stick to internal components in the fuel pumps, reducing the pumps' performance. In hot weather, this could limit the vehicle's acceleration or cause its engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Honda says it has received no reports of crashes or injuries because of the issue. Owners will be notified by letter in late March, after which they are advised to take the vehicles to authorized dealers.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Terrace House Announces New Series in Tokyo Debuting this May on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

3 Games to Help Defeat Japanese Study Fatigue

GaijinPot Blog