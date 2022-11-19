Honda to begin sales of all-new ZR-V SUV in April 2023

Honda Motor Co Ltd will begin sales of the all-new SUV, the ZR-V, on April 21, 2023, at dealerships across Japan.

Honda said the ZR-V was developed as a model which combines "practicality," the core value of an SUV, "reliability" based on the latest safety features and passive safety performance, distinctive "design" with a strong presence and exhilarating and comfortable "driving experience," all on a high level.

The exterior design features flowing proportions characterized by large, smooth surfaces that flow from front to rear.

The design of the front-fascia features a vertical grille, designed in concert with surrounding areas, and sharp-looking, wide-set headlights that flow horizontally. These features create a highly sophisticated expression, yet with stature and a strong presence.

The rear of the body is shaped to emphasize the vehicle's wide tread by adding volume around the bottom of the body, with a smooth, upswept look.

The interior features an instrument panel that stretches out horizontally in a linear fashion. Moreover, the interior design features a functional and precise finish on all parts to accentuate the beauty of the form, creating a high-quality interior space. In addition, a high-deck center console between the driver and front passenger seats offers the right amount of "personal feeling" for both driver and front passenger.

Powertrain

The hybrid model of the all-new ZR-V will be the first Honda SUV to be equipped with the Sport e:HEV that combines a 2.0-liter direct injection engine that debuted on the Civic e:HEV and the advanced 2-motor hybrid system (e-CVT). By advancing both the hardware and control software, the new e:HEV further improved fuel economy, low emission performance and quietness compared to the previous version of e:HEV, while also realizing powerful acceleration comparable to a V6 3.0-liter engine, which is only possible with a motor-driven powertrain. The all-new ZR-V e:HEV will offer a high-quality, exhilarating driving experience in various driving situations including driving on city and suburban roads, highways and winding roads.

The Real-time AWD is available on all types, including both hybrid and gasoline variations. By optimizing distribution of front and rear driving force, the tires firmly grip the road surface, enabling the driver to feel greater peace of mind even while driving on slippery surfaces such as snowy roads. Moreover, the increase in rear-wheel driving force enables the driver to start and accelerate with confidence even on snowy hills.

The driver can choose from four drive modes according to the driving situation: SPORT mode, NORMAL mode, ECON mode and SNOW mode. The ZR-V will be the first Honda SUV in Japan to feature SNOW mode, which suppresses the amount of driving force transmitted in response to depressing the accelerator pedal and supports the driver to achieve a smooth start and acceleration even on slippery road surfaces such as snowy roads.

Source: Honda Motor Co

© JCN Newswire