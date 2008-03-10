Honda to build new factory in Mie

Mar. 10 09:45 am JST 0 Comments

TOKYO -- Honda Motor Co is planning to build a new factory complex in Japan to produce small vehicles as consumers are shifting to less fuel-hungry models, the Nikkei economic daily reported Sunday. The carmaker will build the complex in the western city of Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, at a cost of some 50 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

Honda plans to start operating an engine factory in 2009 and assembly lines around 2010 with an annual output capacity of 240,000 vehicles, it said.

The facilities will be located at a site next to the factory run by small vehicle production subsidiary Yachiyo Industry Co, which will manage the new complex as well, the daily said.

The group aims to cut its production and distribution costs by at least 30 percent at the new complex compared with its current facilities by using state-of-the-art automation lines and advanced distribution systems, it said.

The Nikkei said Honda also aims to use the new facilities to build up expertise in producing low-cost, high-quality small vehicles to sell in emerging markets in the future.

