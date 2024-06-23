 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda to end production of mini bikes amid stricter emissions rules

0 Comments
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co is planning on ending the production of its mini motorcycles with 50 cc or smaller engines by November 2025 amid the need to comply with a stricter vehicle emissions standard, sources familiar with the matter said.

The automaker has the largest market share for mini motorcycles in the engine size category. The Super Cub series, which Honda first began selling in 1958, has manufactured over 100 million units over the years to become the most popular motorcycle in the world.

The Super Cub series has garnered acclaim for its fuel efficiency and is commonly used in Japan by the postal service and for newspaper deliveries.

However, the popularity of 50 cc or smaller motorcycles has waned in recent years due to the proliferation of electric bicycles and the rise of electric scooters.

Around 1.98 million motorcycles in the category were shipped in 1980, but the number has plunged to about 90,000 as of 2023, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Honda regards it as difficult to produce mini motorcycles that meet Japan's new emissions regulation, aligning with stricter global emissions standards set to be enforced in November 2025, in terms of cost-effectiveness, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo