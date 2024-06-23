Honda to end production of mini bikes amid stricter emissions rules

Honda Motor Co is planning on ending the production of its mini motorcycles with 50 cc or smaller engines by November 2025 amid the need to comply with a stricter vehicle emissions standard, sources familiar with the matter said.

The automaker has the largest market share for mini motorcycles in the engine size category. The Super Cub series, which Honda first began selling in 1958, has manufactured over 100 million units over the years to become the most popular motorcycle in the world.

The Super Cub series has garnered acclaim for its fuel efficiency and is commonly used in Japan by the postal service and for newspaper deliveries.

However, the popularity of 50 cc or smaller motorcycles has waned in recent years due to the proliferation of electric bicycles and the rise of electric scooters.

Around 1.98 million motorcycles in the category were shipped in 1980, but the number has plunged to about 90,000 as of 2023, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Honda regards it as difficult to produce mini motorcycles that meet Japan's new emissions regulation, aligning with stricter global emissions standards set to be enforced in November 2025, in terms of cost-effectiveness, according to the sources.

