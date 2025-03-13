 Japan Today
Honda to halve engine production capacity at southern China plant

BEIJING

Honda Motor Co is planning to halve its engine production capacity at a plant in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou amid its struggle to cope with a rapid shift to electric vehicles in the country, officials of the automaker said.

The planned cut in output at the Guangzhou factory of Dongfeng Honda Engine Co, a joint venture with a local automaker, would impact about 30 percent of the Japanese automaker's gasoline-powered vehicle sales in China, they said.

Honda will slash its engine production lines from two to one at the plant at the end of this month to halve its engine assembly capacity from 520,000 units per year, according to the officials.

It has struggled in the Chinese market due to intensifying price competition and the rise of locally made EVs, with its sales in 2024 falling some 30 percent from the previous year to about 850,000 units, a 10-year low.

To optimize its production in China, Honda has shut down or suspended operations at three of its seven car assembly plants in the Asian country since last year.

