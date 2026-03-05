 Japan Today
business

Honda to import two U.S.-made models for Japan sale in latter half of 2026

TOKYO

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will import two of its U.S.-manufactured models for sale in Japan from the second half of 2026, using a framework under a tariff agreement between the two nations.

Under the Japan-U.S. tariff deal, Japan decided to promote the domestic sale of passenger vehicles manufactured and safety-certified in the United States without requiring additional safety testing.

The Passport Trailsport Elite, a large sport utility vehicle produced in Alabama, and the Acura Integra Type S, a luxury vehicle produced in Ohio, will be sold with left-hand drive in Japan. Unlike in the United States, vehicles in Japan drive on the left side of the road.

Honda did not release details such as prices and sales targets.

The Japanese automaker decided to sell the two models domestically after they were received well at an exhibition held in Chiba in January.

"By introducing attractive models, we aim to enhance our product lineup to meet diverse needs in Japan," the automaker said. Honda reimported vehicles produced in the United States in the past.

The company also said it will begin accepting preorders for the Insight, a new electric vehicle, on March 19. The EV will be produced in China and imported into Japan.

