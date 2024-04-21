 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda to invest in Brazil to boost flexible-fuel vehicle production

0 Comments
SAO PAULO

Honda Motor Co said it will invest 4.2 billion reals ($803 million) in Brazil in a bid to boost its production of "flexible-fuel vehicles," which are powered by both gasoline and ethanol.

Following the announcement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva released a statement welcoming Honda's investment plan, which is expected to create around 1,700 new jobs at its factory in Sao Paulo.

In Brazil, flexible-fuel vehicles have become more popular as they can run on bioethanol produced by fermenting botanical resources such as sugar cane.

The Brazilian government has been focusing on spurring investment to help the country's automobile industry, prompting major Japanese car manufacturers to expand their business.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel