business

Honda to launch new small business jet with 11 seats around 2028

TOKYO

Honda Aircraft Co, a U.S.-based aircraft unit of Honda Motor Co, said Wednesday it will launch a new small-sized business jet that can carry up to 11 people, with the aim of having the plane on the market around 2028.

Honda Aircraft said it plans to obtain certification for flight operations from U.S. aviation authorities to commercialize the new jet, which is categorized as a "light jet" and will be bigger than its existing HondaJet.

HondaJet is categorized as a "very light jet" that can seat a maximum of eight people.

The new aircraft will have a 20 percent better fuel efficiency than typical light jets, allowing it to fly across North America without refueling, according to Honda Aircraft.

It will be the first product the company will sell in the light jet category.

The plane will be based on the HondaJet 2600 Concept model Honda Aircraft unveiled in 2021. The timing to accept orders and the specific price will be announced at a later date.

