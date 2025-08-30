Honda to move its HQ to near Tokyo station by 2029

Honda Motor Co will relocate its head office to a redevelopment area near Tokyo Station by 2029, shifting from an earlier plan to rebuild its old headquarters building and remain there.

The building and its land in Tokyo's Minato Ward will be partially transferred to Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co, with Honda to use a portion of a new building to be constructed there with the developer. The automaker did not disclose the ratio of the ownership transfer.

Under the new plan to move to the Yaesu area in Chiyoda Ward, Honda said, it will have more floor space to help strengthen communication among employees.

The company said in 2023 that its headquarters building would be demolished in the spring of 2025, and a new one built on the same location.

Honda's headquarters functions are currently located in the Toranomon area of Minato Ward and in Wako in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo. The firm used to be headquartered in the Yaesu area between 1960 and 1974.

© KYODO