 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda to move its HQ to near Tokyo station by 2029

0 Comments
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co will relocate its head office to a redevelopment area near Tokyo Station by 2029, shifting from an earlier plan to rebuild its old headquarters building and remain there.

The building and its land in Tokyo's Minato Ward will be partially transferred to Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co, with Honda to use a portion of a new building to be constructed there with the developer. The automaker did not disclose the ratio of the ownership transfer.

Under the new plan to move to the Yaesu area in Chiyoda Ward, Honda said, it will have more floor space to help strengthen communication among employees.

The company said in 2023 that its headquarters building would be demolished in the spring of 2025, and a new one built on the same location.

Honda's headquarters functions are currently located in the Toranomon area of Minato Ward and in Wako in Saitama Prefecture neighboring Tokyo. The firm used to be headquartered in the Yaesu area between 1960 and 1974.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog