Honda to release hybrid version of Prelude

Honda Motor Co will release on Friday a new, hybrid version of the Prelude as the coupe returns to the market after a 24-year hiatus.

The automaker said Thursday the design of the sixth-generation Prelude, which will be introduced in North America late this year and in Europe in the first half of 2026, was inspired by "the image of gliders soaring freely and boundlessly through the open sky," with the driver's seat made "suitable for sporty driving."

"This model will play a significant role in the four-wheel automobile strategy going forward," Honda's Chief Officer for Automobile Operations Katsuhi Inoue said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The two-door, four-seater sports car's suggested price is 6,179,800 million yen, Honda said.

First launched in 1978, the Prelude was popular for its stylish exterior throughout the 1980s and 1990s, selling a cumulative total of 490,000 units in Japan.

Amid slowing demand for electric vehicles in many countries, Honda has been reviewing its electrification strategy and stressing hybrid cars, a strong point of Honda and other Japanese automakers.

© KYODO