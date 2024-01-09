Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese automaker Honda unveils two new electric vehicle concepts, the Saloon (foreground) and Space-Hub (on screen) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024 Photo: AFP
business

Honda unveils futuristic EV designs to hit U.S. market in 2026

LAS VEGAS

Honda unveiled Tuesday a new electric vehicle series to launch commercially in 2026, revealing a futuristic concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

"We have gone back to basics and formulated the Honda 0 Series with a design for the new era," Shinji Aoyama, global vice president, said of the snazzy offerings.

"A bold and pure proportion that from the first glance is overwhelmingly different from other EVs to evoke a new perspective for people."

The "Saloon" model features a low platform with a wide interior and sleek silhouette, with capacity to introduce "new advancements in design, automated driving, connected technologies, performance, and battery efficiency," according to a Honda press release.

Honda plans to introduce a commercial model based on Saloon in the United Sates in 2026.

The Japanese company also presented a second concept car dubbed the Space Hub that employs some of the same visual motifs as the Saloon, but in a larger form akin to the sport utility vehicles currently popular in the United States.

To mark a new era, Honda is tweaking its signature "H" mark from the current incarnation, which dates to 1981.

The new design evokes "two outstretched hands, represents Honda's commitment to expand the possibilities of mobility and continue to meet the needs of its customers," the company said.

